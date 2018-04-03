Expect delays on Hwy. 101: Vehicle fire causes lane closures

Expect delays if you're commuting south Tuesday morning — southbound Highway 101 traffic in Pismo Beach is limited to one lane after a vehicle fire overnight.
Cal Fire responded to a commercial vehicle fire early Tuesday morning, officials said.
The vehicle's brakes appeared to be overheated and its tires were on fire, according to the CHP. The tanker was filled with a flammable liquid of some kind, but the fire was contained to the brakes and trailer, and there was no visual leak.
Crews knocked the fire down by about 1 a.m. At that time, it was expected that firefighters would be at the scene for about 30 minutes more. Northbound traffic was reopened, but officials said Highway 101 south would have one lane closed for an "extended period."
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the highway still had only one lane open as crews worked to remove the vehicle. Officials urged travelers to drive safely.
