Paso Robles' new police chief is a familiar face around North County

Paso Robles has a new police chief in town, but he's not exactly a new face to the North County community.
The city announced Friday that it has hired Cmdr. Ty Lewis as its new police chief. Lewis will replace current chief Robert Burton, who is retiring.
"I'm very excited," Lewis said. "For me, it's just an awesome opportunity to serve the community in a new capacity. To keep the community safe and build trust with partners throughout the community. Chief Burton has been a great mentor."
Lewis has been with the department since 2002; he was promoted to sergeant in 2005, provisional lieutenant in 2007 and lieutenant in 2008.
“Commander Lewis has proven himself to be a strong and supportive leader who has the community’s best interests at heart," City Manager Tom Frutchey said in a news release. "I have no doubt he will make an excellent police chief, working hand in hand with the community and Police Department to enhance public safety.”
Lewis' achievements during his time with the department include: managing all department functions at one time or another, developing a new massage business ordinance, building the new patrol vehicle fleet, facilitating the medical marijuana task force and serving as the department's public information officer.
At the same time, Lewis earned a master's degree and attended POST Commmand College.
Lewis said there are a number of "burning issues" that he would like to address, including the challenges of homelessness in the community, increasing community engagement through a bigger social media presence and following through with the community cameras program and fully implementing an officer-worn body cameras program.
Lewis lives in Atascadero with his wife Sarah and their three daughters. Lewis' first day will be July 18.
