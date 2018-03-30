'I had no idea how many people loved my husband': Oceano man who died in crash mourned

South County residents are mourning the loss of a husband and father who died Wednesday in a crash while riding his motorcycle with a group of friends near Lopez Lake.

"Whenever somebody needed him, he was there," Jackie Corsiglia said of her husband.

Scott Louis Corsiglia, 39, of Oceano was riding on Lopez Drive west of Lopez Lake around 7 p.m. with SLORiders — a motorcycle riding group in San Luis Obispo County — when he traveled off the road, onto a dirt turnout and lost control of the motorcycle, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

He struck several trees, causing major injuries. Other riders scrambled to provide medical assistance, but he died from his injuries at the scene, CHP said.

Jackie Corsiglia was still in shock just 48 hours later. Married for 15 years, their lives together included two children, an 11-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter.

Neighbor Megan Cielatka described him as "a really kind person" and "a really good dad."

"He walked his kids to and from school every day," Cielatka said.

Scott Corsiglia, 39, of Oceano left behind wife, Jackie, and two children when he died Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Courtesy Jackie Corsiglia

Scott Corsiglia was born and raised in Martinez and attended college in Sonora at Columbia College, where he studied automotive technology. He worked at Matt's Automotive Service Center in San Luis Obispo, Supreme Automotive in Grover Beach and most recently for Tesla in the Bay Area until October.

He was also a volunteer firefighter in Oceano and a reserve firefighter with Five Cities Fire Authority until a few years ago.

"He was the first person to drop what he was doing if you needed him," Jackie Corsiglia said.

Just recently, a friend called in King City with a flat tire.

"He finished dinner with his kids, got out there with his tools and fixed the car," she said. "He did a round trip to King City to make sure this guy was safe on the road."

A few days before his death, he participated in a ride and highway clean-up effort in the remembrance of his friend Matthew Frank, who was known as SLOStringer and died about a year ago when his car hit a tree.

"The timing of this is extremely poignant and strange. They died within a year and couple days of each other. They were extremely close," Jackie Corsiglia said.

She said the outpouring of support has been a blessing, including from those who set up and have donated to a GoFundMe account.

"I had no idea how many people loved my husband," she said.

"I'm just overwhelmed in such a great way by the amount of love and support that everybody is showing," she added. "I don't have a problem with people reaching out to me with stories. If they knew and loved Scott, support us in anyway they can with any crazy, funny stories they have about him. I truly, truly will be blessed with any donations."

Unfortunately, she said, he hadn't worked since October. While that gave him the opportunity for quality time with his children, the family is now unsure about their financial situation, especially because Jackie Corsiglia is disabled and suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease, and is still recovering from a recent surgery.

"There's a gap in our future that we have to figure out, monetarily," she said. "Whatever way they can support us, we are blessed."