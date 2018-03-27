Dead body found on Santa Barbara County beach

A dead body was found on the beach in Carpinteria on Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
About 10:15 a.m., authorities received a report that a passer-by spotted a body on the beach east of the seal rookery in Carpinteria, a Sheriff's Office news release said.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and discovered an adult female decedent, officials said.
The Sheriff's Coroner's Office positively identified the woman, and her identity will be released once next of kin has been notified, the release said.
Never miss a local story.
Sheriff's detectives are conducting an investigation to the determine the circumstances surrounding her death, according to the release.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Comments