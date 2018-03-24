Videos and photos: Social media reacts to March for Our Lives in downtown SLO

Thousands of protesters in San Luis Obispo joined the nationwide March for Our Lives event on Saturday. The local rally against gun violence follows the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and began with speakers in Mitchell Park in downtown SLO.

The protest was broadcast across social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram on both a local and national level. Organizers, protesters and politicians all weighed in on the movement. Here is a look at the protest and some of the reaction from SLO.

I'm standing with @davidhogg111 & those marching on the Central Coast demanding action on gun violence. Congress must act on commonsense gun violence measures to save lives & prevent future tragedies like #Parkland. I was proud to tell David that I have an F rating from the NRA. pic.twitter.com/c5lipLlNpw — Rep. Salud Carbajal (@RepCarbajal) March 24, 2018

At Mitchell Park in downtown SLO for the #MarchForOurLives. Give @andrewsheeler a follow for more updates. pic.twitter.com/zbnPDYmqJB — Lucas Clark (@LucasClark_SLO) March 24, 2018

I'm at Mitchell Park in downtown San Luis Obispo, where crowds are filing in in anticipation of the rally/march stricter gun control set to begin at 2 pm. The League of Women Voters is here registering new voters, you can pre-register as young as 16. #MarchForOurLives #SLO pic.twitter.com/VpQkQJ5J9o — Andrew Sheeler (@andrewsheeler) March 24, 2018

Lisen Bonnier, seen here holding the AR-15 hanging from a noose, says she isn't here to talk about the Second Amendment but to call for the removal of assault weapons like the AR-15 from the streets. #MarchForOurLives #SLO pic.twitter.com/hMWDFLcbWL — Andrew Sheeler (@andrewsheeler) March 24, 2018

Law enforcement is highly visible at this event. Officers are stationed at various intervals all along the planned march route. #MarchForOurLives #SLO pic.twitter.com/faYCWttq5Z — Andrew Sheeler (@andrewsheeler) March 24, 2018

This is Franko Jira. He was born in Ethiopia but moved to Germany when he was 5 and the US in 2010. He says he doesn't want his new home to be as ridden with gun violence as his old home was. #MarchForOurLives #SLO pic.twitter.com/cL3CTgJtcm — Andrew Sheeler (@andrewsheeler) March 24, 2018

Very impressed by the #MarchForOurLives turnout at Mitchell Park. Student speakers have been inspiring. About 30 minutes before the march begins through downtown. pic.twitter.com/XE1DHGdKRm — Lucas Clark (@LucasClark_SLO) March 24, 2018

@SLO_City_Fire firefighter-paramedics at #MarchForOurLives event to be of service to our peaceful, active neighbors and friends. #SLOFireCares pic.twitter.com/jTY5Xt3poy — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) March 24, 2018