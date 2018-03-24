Videos and photos: Social media reacts to March for Our Lives in downtown SLO

Thousands of protesters in San Luis Obispo joined the nationwide March for Our Lives event on Saturday. The local rally against gun violence follows the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and began with speakers in Mitchell Park in downtown SLO.
The protest was broadcast across social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram on both a local and national level. Organizers, protesters and politicians all weighed in on the movement. Here is a look at the protest and some of the reaction from SLO.
