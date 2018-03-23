1 person killed when car tumbles down embankment on Hwy. 101

Cal Fire crews on Friday morning responded to a fatal vehicle crash near Laetitia Vineyard in South County.
Firefighters were notified of the crash — which occurred on southbound Highway 101 near the vineyard's billboard between Arroyo Grande and Nipomo — about 8 a.m., according to a Cal Fire tweet.
A vehicle drove off the road and tumbled down an embankment, according to the tweet.
Both lanes of Highway 101 remain open, but drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the area.
