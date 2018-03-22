4-year-old boy falls four stories out of window at Pismo Beach hotel

A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Thursday after he fell out of a fourth-floor window at the Pismo Beach Hotel, police said.
Pismo Beach police, Cal Fire and the Pismo Beach Fire Department were dispatched to the hotel, located in the 200 block of Pomeroy Avenue, at 12:04 p.m., according to Pismo Beach police Cmdr. Tom Portz.
Despite falling four stories to the ground, Portz said the boy was "up and walking around" when officials arrived on the scene.
The boy's mother was reportedly taking a shower when he fell out of the window, Portz said. She was still in the shower when police arrived and officers had to go up to their room to get the mother out of the shower.
Portz said the boy was taken to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital to be evaluated for injuries.
Police were still investigating the incident as of 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Portz said.
