Woman killed in Hwy. 41 car crash identified

Officials on Thursday identified the woman killed in a car crash on Highway 41 near Atascadero.

Sabrina Destinyrose Andarza Gerber, 19, of Morro Bay suffered fatal injuries about 12:49 p.m. Wednesday in a car crash that happened while she was traveling south on Highway 41 near Old Morro Road West, according to Officer Jordan Richards, a California Highway Patrol spokesman.

Andarza Gerber lost control of her vehicle, a maroon Isuzu Rodeo, which lost traction and veered off the right shoulder of the road down an embankment.

The driver's side of the car hit a tree, cracking it in half and sending the top of it into the road. The vehicle then tumbled 25 to 30 feet down the embankment.

Andarza Gerber, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from her vehicle.

Emergency responders discovered the vehicle about 12:58 p.m., when crews responded to the scene to remove the tree from the road.