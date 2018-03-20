A suspicious package was found near the front door of the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Suspicious package found at SLO County Jail, Sheriff's Office says

By Lucas Clark

March 20, 2018 09:17 PM

A suspicious package found near the front door of the San Luis Obispo County Jail forced evening visitors to evacuate and Kansas Avenue in front of the building was temporarily closed Tuesday night, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Correctional staff reported the package immediately and the Bomb Task Force was called in to examine it, the release said. As a precautionary measure, the lobby and the parking lot of the jail were closed, officials said.

"In light of recent death threats against those who work at the jail, the Sheriff's Office is on a heightened sense of security," the release said.

"Further updates will be provided as appropriate," the release said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

