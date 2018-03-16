SLO County Jail inmate spent 46 hours in restraint chair — so will these protesters

Several San Luis Obispo County advocacy groups are calling for a protest to demand justice following a video released by The Tribune on Friday that showed chilling footage of hours before the death of a County Jail inmate last year.





For 46 hours beginning 1 p.m. Saturday, activists will take turns sitting in a makeshift restraint chair; one for each hour that inmate Andrew Holland spent strapped nonstop into the device until shortly before his death Jan. 22, 2017.

The protest, advertised on Facebook, calls for participants to bring signs demanding Sheriff Ian Parkinson's resignation or even to bring their own chairs to participate in a "chair in."

Andrew Holland died while in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in 2017, after being restrained for 46 hours. This is a look at the events that led to his death, the county's response and the inmates who have died in custody since Holland.

The protest, in front of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, will continue until 11 a.m. Monday. The event is sponsored by a variety of local groups.