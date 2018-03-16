The Santa Barbara Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Here the mother and calf spend their first moments together in their enclosure in Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara Zoo Chris Dobstaff
The Santa Barbara Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Here the mother and calf spend their first moments together in their enclosure in Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara Zoo Chris Dobstaff

Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes baby giraffe — now you can help choose her name

By Lindsey Holden

March 16, 2018 05:32 PM

The Santa Barbara Zoo on Wednesday welcomed a new baby giraffe — and the public is invited to help name it.

Audrey — a Masai giraffe who's lived at the zoo since 2010 — gave birth to a female calf about 3 p.m. The calf stands at 6 feet 1 inch and weighs about 180 pounds, according to a Santa Barbara Zoo news release.

“This was the fastest birth Audrey has had,” said Michele Green, curator of mammals, in a statement. “It was smooth and progressed well, and the calf stood up and was nursing in only two hours. Audrey is calm, and this calf appears to be figuring things out very quickly. We couldn’t be happier for mom and baby.”

Zoo visitors can't check out the new calf just yet, as mom and baby are bonding and out of view to the public, according to the release.

SBZooGiraffeCalf-2_preview.jpg
Audrey, a Masai giraffe, cuddles up to her new female calf, which was born at the Santa Barbara Zoo on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Santa Barbara County Zoo

The zoo is also home to three other giraffes: Michael, the calf's father; Parker, a male calf; and Adia, a 3-year-old female.

The zoo and KEYT News Channel 3 are co-sponsoring a naming contest for the calf. Four candidates have been selected by giraffe keepers and supporters: Amirah, Makena, Nugget and Quintin.

Voting opened on Friday at sbzoo.org and keyt.com.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

