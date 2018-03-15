20 things to do in SLO County on Friday | Film Fest, Zin Weekend, Leprechaun Crawl & more

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival
Various times
Movie showings and special events. $5 to $60, $50 to $350 festival passes. Various venues, SLO County. 805-546-3456.
Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend
Various times
Celebration of zinfandel wines. Various locations, Paso Robles. Free. 805-239-8463.
Spring Thrift Sale
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive, Cambria. 805-927-4356.
Bookends Bookclub
10 to 11 a.m.
Discussing “The Little French Bistro” by Nina George. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. Free. 805-473-7161.
Cubs + Crafts
10 to 11 a.m.
Crafting workshop for parents and children, 5 and younger. Adult ticket covers supplies and children. Zest It Up, 8793 Plata Lane, Atascadero. Adults $10. 805-235-2036.
Birding the Boardwalk
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Park close to east end of Morro Bay State Park Bayside marina parking lot. Easy walk, 1 mile. Rain cancels. Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Pecho Ranch in 1919
11 a.m. to Noon
Visit the Spooner Ranch House, circa 1919 with Katie Spooner. Easy, chairs available. Spooner Ranch House, Montaña de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.
Antique Bottle Show and Sale
1 to 6 p.m.
Local bottle collectors and collectors from around California. Free appraisals of bottles and small antiques. Morro Bay Community Center, 1001 Kennedy Way. Free. sanluisobispobottlesociety@gmail.com, 805-543-7484.
Pop-Up Dinner: Spanish Nights
6 to 8 p.m.
From paella filled clam shells to stuffed quail, enjoy a family-style meal. Ticket includes food, two glasses of wine and gratuity. Niner Wine Estates, 2400 Highway 46 West, Paso Robles. $65, $55 wine club. 805-226-4893.
The 131ers
6 to 8 p.m.
Live music. 7 Sisters Brewing Co., 181 Tank Farm Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-868-7133
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
The Leprechaun Crawl
6 to 10 p.m.
Adult scavenger hunt includes 13 restaurants and pubs. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Morro Bay Harbor District to help a floating dock for sea lions. Staging at the Siren and Harbor Hut, finish at Libertine Brewing. Grand prize is a $1,000 Morro Bay staycation. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $15 advance, $20 door, free for designated drivers. 805-305-0579.
‘My Fair Lady’
7 to 9 p.m.
A pompous phonetics professor tries to pass off a Cockney girl as a cultured member of high society. Templeton High School Drama. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 S. Main St. $12 to $15. 805-591-4770.
Storytelling ReImagined
7 to 9 p.m.
Storytellers, open mic, spoken word artists, improv comedy, character sketches, impromptu pitches and interactive games. Top Dog Coffee Bar, 857 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-9225.
Surf Nite in SLO
7 p.m.
Screenings of documentaries “The Big Wave Project” and “The Agave Gun.” San Luis Obispo International Film Festival. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $15 students. 805-546-3456.
‘The Other Place’ staged reading
7 to 9 p.m.
A mystery unravels in a cottage on the windswept shores of Cape Cod. Ubu’s Other Shoe series. SLO Repertory Theater, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.
Combined Choirs Spring Concert
7:30 p.m.
Cuesta College choirs perform works by Bach, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Brahms and Britten. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
‘Other Desert Cities’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
A writer working on a memoir returns to her Reaganite parents’ Palm Springs home. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
Improvised Shakespeare Company
8 p.m.
Improvisational comedy inspired by the Bard. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $31.20 to $39. 805-756-4849.
Cal Poly Symphony Winter Concert
8 p.m.
With Stockdale High School Symphony Orchestra. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-48
