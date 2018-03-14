Righetti High School locked down after anonymous text warning of 'weapon on campus'

Update 11:30 a.m.:

The lockdown has been lifted at Righetti High School, Klein said.

Update 11:15 a.m.:

A Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District representative said the lockdown at Righetti High School was prompted by an anonymous text warning that "there is a weapon on campus."

District public information officer Kenny Klein said several students received the text Wednesday morning, a promptly reported it to staff. Lockdown procedures were initiated while law enforcement investigate.

"It is our understanding that several high schools on the Central Coast received similar threats, regardless we take all of these threats seriously and investigate them fully," Klein said. "Law enforcement is currently investigating the origin of the message."

Klein said the site will remain in lockdown until otherwise directed from law enforcement.

Righetti High School in Santa Maria is in lockdown, after rumors surfaced online of a gun on campus.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what prompted the lockdown, though parents online said it was prompted by rumors of a gun on campus.

Parents were notified via the district's notification system of the lockdown around 10 a.m. It is unclear what will happen with the planned student walkout to protest gun violence that was scheduled for today.

This is the second Central Coast school lockdown today. Atascadero High School and the surrounding schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning after a student threatened to shoot up the school.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.