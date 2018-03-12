Bluff collapses at Cliffs Resort; beach access shut off

Part of a cliff collapsed at The Cliffs Resort in Pismo Beach on Monday, prompting a closure of the hotel's beach access area.

The resort shared a video on Instagram Monday morning showing where a portion of the bluffs that abut the hotel property had slid down to the beach below.

No injuries were reported.

It is unknown how long the beach access will be blocked. On Facebook, the resort encouraged visitors to use the beach stairwell at Beachcomber Avenue instead.