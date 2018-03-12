A bluff collapsed at The Cliffs Resort in Shell Beach on Monday, March 12, 2018. The City of Pismo Beach blocked off beach access from the hotel because of it. Janine Dion Kaytlyn Leslie
Local

Bluff collapses at Cliffs Resort; beach access shut off

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

March 12, 2018 04:55 PM

Part of a cliff collapsed at The Cliffs Resort in Pismo Beach on Monday, prompting a closure of the hotel's beach access area.

The resort shared a video on Instagram Monday morning showing where a portion of the bluffs that abut the hotel property had slid down to the beach below.

No injuries were reported.

It is unknown how long the beach access will be blocked. On Facebook, the resort encouraged visitors to use the beach stairwell at Beachcomber Avenue instead.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

