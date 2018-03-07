Pilot navigates over homes, power lines in crash landing near Paso airport

A pilot navigated over homes, power lines and traffic in an emergency landing that ended in a field near the Paso Robles airport on Tuesday night, the city's Department of Emergency Services said in a news release.
The single-engine Piper aircraft had taken off from the Paso Robles airport with two passengers — a student pilot and his instructor. The plane had an engine failure before reaching full altitude, at which point the instructor took over and tried to land the plane back at the airport. The cause of the engine failure is still unknown.
"The pilot maneuvered the gliding aircraft from homes, power lines and traffic, falling short of his attempt to reach the airport," officials said in the news release.
Ultimately, it landed in an agriculture field south of Dry Creek Road. Emergency personnel responded about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The plane sustained moderate damage, but neither passenger was injured and no contaminants were released into the environment.
The Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services, Cal Fire, Paso Robles Police Department and Paso Robles Airport Manager all assisted.
