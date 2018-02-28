Four Central Coast residents honored as Women of Distinction

Cuesta College and the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County’s Women’s Legacy Fund announced the recipients of the 41st Women of Distinction awards on Wednesday.
Four Central Coast women who were nominated by their peers and chosen by a selection committee will be honored for their professional and civic contributions during an awards ceremony March 22.
The ceremony will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo campus in Building 5400, Room 5401. The public is invited to attend the ceremony. Tickets cost $25 and are available for purchase on the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County website or by calling 805-543-2323.
Community and Public Service Award, Volunteer: Anita Shower
Anita Shower has been volunteering on the Central Coast since 1975. She has served with many organizations, including the Nipomo Dunes Center, the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition, Meals That Connect, The Central Coast Exchange Club, The South County Family Educational and Cultural Center’s Exploration Station. In 2011, Shower founded and chartered the fourth Eco Rotary Club in the world, with an emphasis on being good stewards of the environment.
Community and Public Service Award, Professional: Grace McIntosh
Grace McIntosh, the deputy director at Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, Inc., oversees six CAPSLO divisions that operate 18 programs. McIntosh serves on the Homeless Services Oversight Council, Adult Services Oversight Council, Interfaith Coalition for the Homeless and Emergency Food and Shelter Board. McIntosh was also highly involved in the creation of SLO Hub, a treatment/case-management program that supports housing, recovery, employment and education for 130 chronically homeless individuals with mental health and substance abuse disorders.
Progress for Women Award: Betsy Umhofer
Betsy Umhofer, who began her public service career as the spokeswoman for Mothers for Peace, spent 19 years working for Congressman Walter Capps and then Congresswoman Lois Capps. She has assisted thousands of residents in San Luis Obispo County experiencing difficulties with obtaining healthcare, facing homelessness and getting an education. Umhofer previously worked in coordination with Cal Poly and Congressional staff to obtain asylum for two women in Afghanistan living under threat of death for seeking an education.
Grace N. Mitchell Lifetime Achievement Award: Phyllis Davies
Phyllis Davies has worked for many causes on the local, state, national and international levels throughout a lifetime of volunteering. She is a member of Women in Black, a global network of women who actively oppose injustice, war, militarism and violence. Her interest in education, peace, global hunger and health have taken her into remote areas of 60 third-world countries. Davies was a delegate to the 1992 UN Summit in Brazil, which resulted in the adoption of the Sustainable Agriculture & Food Security Treaties, and a delegate to the Fellowship of Reconciliation Citizens Diplomacy in Iran.
