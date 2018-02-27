It’s the longest job title in SLO County, and so far only one person wants it

Jim Hamilton has announced his candidacy for the office of San Luis Obispo County Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax Collector-Public Administrator — county government’s chief financial officer.
The certified public accountant has worked for the department for 16 years, including the past five as second-in-command under Jim Erb, who currently holds the position and plans to retire at the end of this term.
Erb endorsed Hamilton for the job. No other candidate has so far filed paperwork to run for the position in the June 2018 election.
The expansive role was created when two offices merged during Erb’s first year on the job in 2013. It includes auditing county books and records, overseeing outgoing county payments such as payroll, investing the nearly $1 billion held by the county, special districts and schools, and collecting $500 million in property taxes per year.
Hamilton said he’s filled many roles in the department over the years, each supporting what he sees as the position’s single highest duty: “to provide independent assurance that taxpayer funds administered by the county are managed wisely, in the most cost-effective manner possible.”
Erb is leaving the position after a 28-year career with county; he said it’s time to step down.
“I have a perfect person for the position, and I’ll be leaving the office in good hands. We’ve worked hand-in-hand on a lot of things,” Erb said of Hamilton.
