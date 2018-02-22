Cyclist in critical condition after collision with car in Arroyo Grande

A 77-year-old cyclist suffered critical injuries after he crashed into a car Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Just before 3 p.m., Fred Lauriente of Arroyo Grande was riding his bicycle in the westbound bike lane of Huasna Road, east of Big Canyon Court, the CHP said. At the same time, William Tripp, 69, of Grover Beach, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord in the westbound lane of Huasna Road, approaching Lauriente.
As the Honda passed the bicycle, Lauriente steered his bicycle to the left and struck the right side of the Honda, the CHP said. As a result of the crash, the bicycle turned on its right side and landed in the center of the westbound lane of Huasna Road, with Lauriente straddling the bicycle, according to the CHP.
Tripp parked on the right shoulder of the road and waited for the CHP to arrive, according to the CHP. He was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the CHP said.
Never miss a local story.
Lauriente was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and was in critical condition, the CHP said.
The collision is still under investigation.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments