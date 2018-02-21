A man was killed in a vehicle crash on Highway 101 on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, in Orcutt, California.
Man killed in fiery car crash on Highway 101, officials say

By Tom Bolton

Noozhawk.com

February 21, 2018 09:05 PM

One person was killed Wednesday night in a fiery vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the southbound freeway lanes at Clark Avenue.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, bursting into flames with a person inside, according to emergency radio traffic.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Mike Eliason reported that a single male occupant was found dead upon arrival.

Additional details were not immediately available.

