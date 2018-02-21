Man killed in fiery car crash on Highway 101, officials say

One person was killed Wednesday night in a fiery vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the southbound freeway lanes at Clark Avenue.
The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, bursting into flames with a person inside, according to emergency radio traffic.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Mike Eliason reported that a single male occupant was found dead upon arrival.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Fatal Vehicle Accident w Fire and Extrication- US Hwy 101 SB at Clark Ave. 1 vechicle w solo male occupant DOA. C/T 7:27 Santa Maria Area CHP investigating. **Call Newsline** Photos by BC David Neels/SBCoFD pic.twitter.com/uzgCRYWYSZ— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) February 22, 2018
