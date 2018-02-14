Plane makes emergency landing in SLO County vineyard

A small plane made an emergency landing in a San Miguel vineyard on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported about 12:45 p.m., when a Cal Fire or the U.S. Forest Service plane spotted it while flying overhead, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms.
Two people were on board, Elms said, and neither was injured. Firefighters on scene at the vineyard off Cross Canyon Road said there was no fire or leaking fuel.
As of about 1:20 p.m., Elms said firefighters were standing by waiting for officials from the Federal Aviation Administration to arrive on scene for investigation.
Never miss a local story.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments