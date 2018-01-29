David Dahlberg, a fire prevention technician from the U.S. Forest Service, is flanked by Ray Sweet, left, board president for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles, and Circle V Ranch Camp director Ray Sweet during a “Guardian Angel Luncheon” at Old Mission Santa Inés. The gathering recognized those who helped the campers and staff escape to safety during the Whittier Fire on July 8, 2017.
He saved a Santa Barbara kids camp from wildfire — now he’s a guest at State of the Union

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

January 29, 2018 04:38 PM

A Santa Maria firefighter who helped rescue 62 children and camp staff from the Whittier fire last year will be an honored guest at the president’s State of the Union speech Tuesday.

David Dahlberg, a fire prevention technician with the U.S. Forest Service, is one of 11 people chosen to be President Donald Trump’s honored guest at his speech before Congress. According to an Associated Press report, many of the honorees were selected because they amplify the speech’s theme this year: “Building a safe, strong and proud America.”

Dahlberg was the first emergency responder on scene when the Whittier Fire threatened the Circle V Ranch Camp in rural Santa Barbara on July 8, and helped to rescue all of the camp-goers and staff trapped by the flames.

He is stationed out of the Santa Lucia Ranger District in Santa Maria.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928

Whittier Fire: Watch as firefighters keep a close eye on a backfire operation

A U.S. Forest Service firefighters monitors flames near the Bee Rock Quarry off Highway 154 during a backfire operation for the Whittier Fire on Sunday, July 16, 2017. Firefighters are setting this fire to consume the fuel in the wildfire's path.

Mike EliasonSanta Barbara County Fire

