Pedestrian hit and killed while crossing the street in Paso Robles

Paso Robles police say a 69-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection at 21st and Spring streets.
Police have withheld the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin but identified the driver of the vehicle as 75-year-old Federico Vargas of Templeton.
Police said Vargas was driving south on Spring Street when he collided with the pedestrian, who was crossing the street heading east.
“Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be involved in the cause of this collision,” a Paso Robles Police Department statement said.
Police said the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, and that Vargas remained at the scene after the collision and cooperated with the investigation, which is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to contact the police at 805-237-6464, or callers may remain anonymous by dialing 805-549-7867.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler
