SLO County weather forecast for the week of Jan. 22

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A weak cold front will move through the Central Coast on Monday with increasing clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles. Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds will develop Monday afternoon and night.
Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will produce mostly clear weather with cold mornings and mild afternoons Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
A cold front will take aim at the Central Coast on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with increasing southerly winds and rain. Rain showers could linger into Thursday afternoon and night. Rainfall amounts from this system are forecast to range between a quarter and a third an inch. Afterward, high pressure will build over California and will produce an extended period of dry weather through the first week of February.
Surf report
A 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) will arrive along our coastline Monday. This northwesterly swell will decrease to 7 to 9 feet (with a 12- to 20-second period) Tuesday, lowering to 5 to 7 feet (with an 11- to 18-second period) by Wednesday.
Increasing northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 15-second period) on Thursday into Friday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Wednesday, decreasing Thursday and Friday.
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning will reduce driver visibility and may produce slippery road conditions. Please slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
35 60
37 62
36 63
41 55
36 57
34 62
38 66
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
41 67
41 71
42 67
45 61
42 65
41 69
44 72
