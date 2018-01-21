John Lindsey
John Lindsey David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
John Lindsey David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Local

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Jan. 22

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

January 21, 2018 01:29 PM

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A weak cold front will move through the Central Coast on Monday with increasing clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles. Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds will develop Monday afternoon and night.

Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will produce mostly clear weather with cold mornings and mild afternoons Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A cold front will take aim at the Central Coast on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with increasing southerly winds and rain. Rain showers could linger into Thursday afternoon and night. Rainfall amounts from this system are forecast to range between a quarter and a third an inch. Afterward, high pressure will build over California and will produce an extended period of dry weather through the first week of February.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Surf report

A 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) will arrive along our coastline Monday. This northwesterly swell will decrease to 7 to 9 feet (with a 12- to 20-second period) Tuesday, lowering to 5 to 7 feet (with an 11- to 18-second period) by Wednesday.

Increasing northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 15-second period) on Thursday into Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Wednesday, decreasing Thursday and Friday.

▪  ▪  ▪ 

At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning will reduce driver visibility and may produce slippery road conditions. Please slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

35 60

37 62

36 63

41 55

36 57

34 62

38 66

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

41 67

41 71

42 67

45 61

42 65

41 69

44 72

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands gather in Mission Plaza for 'Voices of Resistance Rally'

Thousands gather in Mission Plaza for 'Voices of Resistance Rally' 1:55

Thousands gather in Mission Plaza for 'Voices of Resistance Rally'
Memorials started at Paso Robles church, Atascadero High to honor sisters killed in crash 1:02

Memorials started at Paso Robles church, Atascadero High to honor sisters killed in crash
Butterflies are fluttering in Pismo — but there are half as many as last year 0:49

Butterflies are fluttering in Pismo — but there are half as many as last year

View More Video