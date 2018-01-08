Santa Barbara County firefighters haul dozens of pounds of hose and equipment down steep terrain below East Camino Cielo during the Thomas Fire on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Mandatory evacuations ordered as strong storm threatens Thomas Fire burn areas

By Kayla Missman

January 08, 2018 07:28 AM

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for areas below Southern California wildfire burn areas, as a winter storm threatens flash floods and strong winds.

The evacuations go into effect noon Monday for residents near the Thomas, Whittier, Sherpa and Rey fires. An interactive map of the evacuation areas can be found here. Evacuation areas include parts of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The National Weather service is forecasting “heavy rain, strong winds, and possible flash flooding, mud and debris flows” in parts of Santa Barbara County, according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management. The strong winds may also down power lines and blow ash across the recent burn areas.

Drivers are urged to take caution, especially on Highway 154.

Santa Barbara County residents can get more information about the storm by going to countyofsb.org or by calling either 211 or 800-400-1572.

San Luis Obispo County is expected to get up to 4 inches of rain in this storm.

