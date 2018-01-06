Magnitude-3.8 earthquake hits off the coast of Isla Vista

An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale rattled Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Saturday evening, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The temblor struck at 5:31 p.m., and was centered in the ocean about 9 miles west of Isla Vista at a depth of about 1.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The shaking was felt throughout the South Coast.

The initial report had the quake at 3.7, but it was revised to 3.8.