More Videos

Atascadero woman rescues pot-bellied pigs to keep as pets 1:18

Atascadero woman rescues pot-bellied pigs to keep as pets

Pause
Dreamers can share their stories with website made by Cal Poly students 1:30

Dreamers can share their stories with website made by Cal Poly students

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home 0:37

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home

What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? 1:14

What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

How prepared are you for an earthquake? 1:41

How prepared are you for an earthquake?

Watch thousands brave the cold Pacific Ocean at the Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos 1:21

Watch thousands brave the cold Pacific Ocean at the Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos

New program helps SLO County workers get into tech 1:04

New program helps SLO County workers get into tech

Take the cold plunge into the Pacific at 2018 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos 1:39

Take the cold plunge into the Pacific at 2018 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos

See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire 0:29

See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire

Watch a simulation of an 8.0 earthquake striking California 0:37

Watch a simulation of an 8.0 earthquake striking California

  • How prepared are you for an earthquake?

    FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." Courtesy of FEMA
FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." Courtesy of FEMA

Local

Magnitude-3.8 earthquake hits off the coast of Isla Vista

By Tom Bolton

Noozhawk.com

January 06, 2018 06:41 PM

UPDATED 15 MINUTES AGO

An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale rattled Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Saturday evening, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The temblor struck at 5:31 p.m., and was centered in the ocean about 9 miles west of Isla Vista at a depth of about 1.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The shaking was felt throughout the South Coast.

The initial report had the quake at 3.7, but it was revised to 3.8.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at tbolton@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Atascadero woman rescues pot-bellied pigs to keep as pets

View More Video