SpaceX rocket launch puts on dramatic show for Southern California

More Videos 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County Pause 1:22 President Trump signs tax bill, says ObamaCare is 'essentially over' 1:30 It’s lit: See spectacular holiday light displays from across SLO County 1:43 Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 3:37 What is SUP foil surfing? See it for yourself 0:37 Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home 0:53 Help 4 SLO sisters collect blankets for Thomas Fire victims 1:11 California firefighters battle to contain Thomas Fire 0:56 Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods Video Link copy Embed Code copy

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County A two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara Count on Friday, lofting 10 communications satellites for the commercial Iridium Next constellation. Here's what it looked like from SLO County. A two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara Count on Friday, lofting 10 communications satellites for the commercial Iridium Next constellation. Here's what it looked like from SLO County. Kirk Barron

