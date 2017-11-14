Video captures Isla Vista landlord’s anti-gay tirade. Now he could be going to jail

More Videos 0:57 Landowners push back against proposed Lake Nacimiento water tunnel Pause 1:22 New SLO airport terminal makes TSA security checks faster 1:13 New trail opens at Sweet Springs Nature Preserve in Los Osos 2:09 Community responds to Diablo Canyon closure plan at public meetings 1:51 After being saved by naloxone, opioid overdose survivor shares his story 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:52 65 years ago, this SLO military veteran fought in Korea. These are his memories 1:34 Los Osos Veterans Day ceremony 0:42 Peek inside a 336-square-foot peacock-themed guest home in SLO 0:53 Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language Misdemeanor disturbing-the-peace charges have been filed against an Isla Vista landlord following an anti-gay, expletive-filled tirade caught on video on Nov. 7, 2017, on State Street in Santa Barbara. The man, James Gelb, can be heard shouting homophobic slurs at Ethan Bertrand, the gay board president of the Isla Vista Community Services District. Misdemeanor disturbing-the-peace charges have been filed against an Isla Vista landlord following an anti-gay, expletive-filled tirade caught on video on Nov. 7, 2017, on State Street in Santa Barbara. The man, James Gelb, can be heard shouting homophobic slurs at Ethan Bertrand, the gay board president of the Isla Vista Community Services District. Mollie Culver

