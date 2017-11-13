Verdin art director Megan Condict holds up a potential logo and color palette for the new brand.
Women’s Shelter of San Luis Obispo County has a new name

By Kaytlyn Leslie

November 13, 2017 3:25 PM

The Women’s Shelter of San Luis Obispo County has a new name: Stand Strong.

The rebrand was part of Verdin’s annual 24-Hour Give, which gifts a local nonprofit with a $130,000 rebrand each November, including marketing and public relations plans, advertising and PSAs, social media campaigns and a special event.

Stand Strong Executive Director Kristen Rambo said the name was chosen “because it conveys empowerment and the bravery of the people we serve.”

“After brainstorming with the Verdin team and our board and staff, we felt we needed a name that better encompasses our wide range of services, and speaks to our mission of ending domestic violence,” she said.

The Women’s Shelter of San Luis Obispo County has changed its name to Stand Strong.
The organization was founded in 1979 as a safe house and crisis line for domestic violence survivors, according to the release. Today, it has expanded to include a transitional housing program, children’s programs, legal services, counseling services, Latina services and human trafficking support.

Rambo said Stand Strong will use its rebrand to “help inform the community and potential donors about the breadth of their programs.”

“Our goal at Stand Strong is to support survivors and to end domestic violence,” Rambo said. “We urge everyone in the community to learn more and to stand with us.”

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

