Crews fight a mobile home fire at the 4600 block of Thread Lane in southern San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning. Cal Fire San Luis Obispo

Crews responding to mobile home fire in San Luis Obispo

By Dan Itel

ditel@thetribunenews.com

November 11, 2017 11:06 AM

Emergency crews are responding to a residential fire in southern San Luis Obispo, according to Cal Fire.

Multiple engines responded at 10:19 a.m. Saturday to a fully involved mobile home at the 4600 block of Thread Lane and 800 block of Buckley Road, where multiple structures were threatened, according to officials. Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said at 11 a.m. that the fire had been contained after it spread to multiple RVs.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Dan Itel: 805-781-7898, @dan_itel

