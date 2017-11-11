Crews responding to mobile home fire in San Luis Obispo

Emergency crews are responding to a residential fire in southern San Luis Obispo, according to Cal Fire.
Multiple engines responded at 10:19 a.m. Saturday to a fully involved mobile home at the 4600 block of Thread Lane and 800 block of Buckley Road, where multiple structures were threatened, according to officials. Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said at 11 a.m. that the fire had been contained after it spread to multiple RVs.
Engines on scene of fully involved structure fire. 4600 block Thread ln. Fully involved mobile home with multiple structures exposed. #ThreadIC more to follow— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 11, 2017
#ThreadIC (update) fire extended to multiple RV's. Fire has been contained. Extensive mop up required. pic.twitter.com/URV0FXGZZ2— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 11, 2017
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Dan Itel: 805-781-7898, @dan_itel
Comments