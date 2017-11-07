At Vandenberg Air Force Base earlier this year, a United Launch Alliance Delta II second stage is hoisted into the gantry at Space Launch Complex 2. It will be mounted atop the first stage of the rocket, seen on the left, as preparations continue for the launch of the Joint Polar Satellite System-1.
Bad battery forces delay of Delta II launch at Vandenberg

By Janene Scully

Noozhawk.com

November 07, 2017 10:52 AM

Plans to launch a Delta II rocket and its new weather satellite to space later this week from Vandenberg Air Force Base have been thwarted by a faulty battery.

Liftoff of the United Launch Alliance rocket, once planned for 1:47 a.m. Friday, won’t occur before Nov. 14 at the earliest, officials said Monday.

The rocket is set to carry the Joint Polar Satellite System-1, or JPSS-1, the first of a new series of environmental spacecraft officials say will help improve weather forecasting.

ULA officials blamed a faulty battery for the postponement.

“The delay allows the team time to replace the battery on the Delta II booster,” ULA officials said in a written statement. “The vehicle and spacecraft remain stable.”

A faulty battery also was to blame for the delay of an Atlas V rocket launch from Vandenberg in September.

This mission, a cooperative effort between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA, is the latest polar-orbiting weather satellite to launch from Vandenberg.

Delta II rockets blast off from Space Launch Complex-2, noticeable for its blue tower, near Vandenberg’s airfield.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com.

