Two Cal Poly fraternities suspended amid drug and alcohol violation investigations

Two Cal Poly fraternities were placed on interim suspension by the Dean of Students Office last week while the university investigates alleged violations of campus policy.

The first fraternity suspended was Sigma Nu on Oct. 24, “pending an investigation into a report that the chapter held an unregistered party in late September that may also have violated the university’s recruitment and drug and alcohol policies,” Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said in an email statement.

The next day, Kappa Sigma was suspended, “related to a separate, possibly unregistered incident in mid-September that is alleged to have violated university recruitment and alcohol policies,” according to Lazier.

While under interim suspension, the chapters must suspend all functions and cease all events and activities, Lazier said.

“Interim suspension does not indicate a chapter has been found in violation of university policies; it is a temporary measure put in place to allow the university to fully investigate the allegations made,” Lazier said.

The investigations will be conducted by Cal Poly’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities in partnership with both fraternities’ local chapters and their national headquarters.

There are currently four Greek organizations on full suspension or probation at Cal Poly; another eight have been disaffiliated from the university.

The following Greek organizations are currently either suspended or on probation at Cal Poly:

Delta Tau Delta (imposed spring 2017 until July 1, 2018)

Alpha Epsilon Pi (spring 2017-spring 2018)

Lambda Chi Alpha (spring 2017-winter 2018)

Gamma Phi Beta (spring 2017-winter 2018)

The following Greek organizations are disaffiliated from Cal Poly.