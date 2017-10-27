Grover Beach police investigating potential murder-suicide

Grover Beach police are investigating a potential murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found dead of gunshot wounds on Thursday night.
Officers responded to a home on the 1100 block of St. John Circle about 9:50 p.m. after a 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found dead, according to a Grover Beach Police Department news release.
The man and the woman each sustained a single gunshot wound, and a loaded 9 mm handgun was found at the scene.
Grover Beach Police and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and determined the woman was a homicide victim, according to the release. Officials suspect the man killed her before taking his own life.
The case remains under investigation. The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released, as officials have not yet notified their next of kin.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
