Editor’s note: This is one of three stories on the state of SLO County roads. Find out what it will take to get them up to grade, and learn how a gas tax hike could help improve conditions.

All publicly maintained roads in San Luis Obispo County receive a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) rating ranging from 0 to 100.

To find the rating for your street, search the table for your city below. If you live in one of the county’s unincorporated towns, search in the listing for SLO County:

ATASCADERO

ARROYO GRANDE

GROVER BEACH

MORRO BAY

PASO ROBLES

PISMO BEACH

SAN LUIS OBISPO

SLO COUNTY