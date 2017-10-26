4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of SLO County

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook the Central Coast on Thursday afternoon, with people reporting to have felt it along coastal California from Paso Robles to the Oxnard area.
The earthquake was reported about 16 miles west of Lompoc at 1:38 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
On the USGS website, people reported that they had felt the quake in places like Avila Beach, Templeton, Adelaida, Pismo Beach, Oceano, Nipomo, Orcutt and Arroyo Grande. As of 2:30 p.m., more than 1,000 people reported to USGS that they had felt it, with all responses showing the participants had felt weak to light shaking.
According to the USGS responses, most people felt the earthquake in the southern part of SLO County and in Santa Barbara County. However, there were about 25 people in SLO who reported they had felt the quake, two people in Paso Robles, and one each in Templeton and Atascadero.
Just before 2 p.m., the USGS reported a smaller earthquake in the same area. The magnitude 2.2 quake hit at 1:54 p.m. about 15 miles southwest of Lompoc. A 2.3 also hit at 4:35 p.m.
No damage has been reported.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
