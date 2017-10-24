Elderly man confirmed dead in SLO house fire

Update 1:30 p.m.
San Luis Obispo City Fire Department officials confirmed an elderly man died Tuesday in a house fire off Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo.
Chief Garret Olson confirmed the fatality and said the home on the 3000 block of Bahia Avenue had likely been ablaze for some time before crews were alerted to the fire.
Olson said flames had spread to the attic by the time firefighters reached the scene. Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to access the fire, which spewed smoke throughout the neighborhood.
Passers-by alerted authorities to the fire after observing a plume of smoke coming from the house. Jake Sanchez, owner of Azteca Construction, said he and his crew members saw the smoke as they were driving by from another job.
They called 911 and surrounded the house, trying to see if anyone was at home. Sanchez said they broke down the locked door and ran around the house yelling and opening windows, but they couldn’t see anyone.
“The smoke was too much,” he said. “If we had seen any sign of anyone in there, we would have gone in.”
Neighbor Angela Freberg was home when the fire started and said she heard a big bang and Sanchez and his crew members shouting. She said a 95-year-old man with limited mobility lived in the house with his son.
Freberg called her neighbor a “sweet man” and said he just celebrated his birthday.
Update, 12:45 p.m.
Chief Garret Olson of the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department confirmed that the county coroner has been called to the house fire off Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo.
One person lived in the house on the 3000 block of Bahia Court, and he wasn’t outside the home when crews responded to reports of a fire, Olson said.
Firefighters haven’t been able to access the interior of the house, so they don’t know if the occupant died as a result of the fire or if he was away from home when it started. Next of kin has been contacted.
The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.
Update 12:15 p.m.
One person may have been in the house that’s burning just off Johnson Avenue on the 3000 block of Bahia Court, according to scanner traffic.
We are working to confirm a reported death. No further information is available at this time.
Original story
Firefighters are responding to a house fire in San Luis Obispo off Johnson Avenue.
The fire started about 11:30 a.m., according to scanner traffic. The house is at 3001 Bahia Court, near Alrita Street.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
