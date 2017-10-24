Body found in Poly Canyon Village apartment

A deceased person was found inside an apartment in Poly Canyon Village on Monday night.
University police were called to the apartment complex for a report of a dead body shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to university spokesman Matt Lazier. When they arrived, they located the body inside an apartment.
There are no signs of foul play, Lazier said.
“As is standard procedure in a death investigation on campus, a coroner investigator from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department has been called in,” Lazier wrote.
The incident is still under investigation. No other information was immediately available.
