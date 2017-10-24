Elderly cyclist injured in Santa Maria hit-and-run has died

A bicyclist struck by a driver who fled the scene on over the weekend has died from his injuries, Santa Maria police said Tuesday.
Armando Recendis-Alanis, 74, of Santa Maria died at a local hospital, Sgt. Duane Schneider said Tuesday.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a traffic collision at North Broadway and Williams Street and found Recendis-Alanis lying unconscious in the roadway.
“According to witnesses, the elderly male was riding his bicycle eastbound on Williams and was struck by a car traveling southbound on Broadway,” Schneider said. “The vehicle left the area southbound without stopping.”
With the assistance of a witness, officers located the vehicle a short time later in a nearby neighborhood. However, the driver had fled on foot, Schneider said.
At 11:30 p.m., police were alerted that the driver had returned home and arrested Maria Agustina Apolonioangel, 42, of Santa Maria.
She was taken to the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.
Traffic investigators are requesting anyone who might have seen the accident to contact the Police Department at 805-928-3781 x 2297.
Noozhawk.com is a Santa Barbara-based news website. Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Comments