Crews respond to fire at oil and gas facility near Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a blaze at East Clark Avenue and Dominion Road in Orcutt Monday morning, which turned out to be a fire at a Greka oil and gas facility.
The fire was initially reported as a vegetation fire at 10:27 a.m., at the Greka facility at 5200 Dominion Road, and then a wellhead fire.
Crews discovered an above-ground injection pump station in flames, causing a lot of smoke in the area, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and the rest of the responding units were canceled.
The pump station equipment treated water and oil, Zaniboni said.
County hazmat materials personnel and a fire investigator responded to the scene to look into the cause of the fire.
There was no other damage to facility properties, Zaniboni added.
No further details were available.
