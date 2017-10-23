Crews doused an oil wellhead fire in Orcutt on Monday morning.
Crews doused an oil wellhead fire in Orcutt on Monday morning. Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Crews doused an oil wellhead fire in Orcutt on Monday morning. Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Local

Crews respond to fire at oil and gas facility near Santa Maria

By Giana Magnoli

Noozhawk.com

October 23, 2017 12:04 PM

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a blaze at East Clark Avenue and Dominion Road in Orcutt Monday morning, which turned out to be a fire at a Greka oil and gas facility.

The fire was initially reported as a vegetation fire at 10:27 a.m., at the Greka facility at 5200 Dominion Road, and then a wellhead fire.

Crews discovered an above-ground injection pump station in flames, causing a lot of smoke in the area, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and the rest of the responding units were canceled.

The pump station equipment treated water and oil, Zaniboni said.

County hazmat materials personnel and a fire investigator responded to the scene to look into the cause of the fire.

There was no other damage to facility properties, Zaniboni added.

No further details were available.

Noozhawk.com is a Santa Barbara-based news website. Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at gmagnoli@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNewsand @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Get a look at the strong winds blowing through SLO County

Get a look at the strong winds blowing through SLO County 0:39

Get a look at the strong winds blowing through SLO County
Pismo Beach's 71st annual Clam Festival: Buckets of food and fun 0:43

Pismo Beach's 71st annual Clam Festival: Buckets of food and fun
'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics 0:53

'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics

View More Video