Local

Thousands turn out for Pismo’s 71st annual Clam Festival

By Joe Tarica

jtarica@thetribunenews.com

October 22, 2017 4:55 PM

Pismo Beach celebrated the 71st annual Clam Festival over the weekend with three days of fun and entertainment.

Festivities began Friday night with a Wine Walk. Saturday and Sunday featured live music, a beer garden, the clam chowder contest, clam bake, clam dig and more.

The 71st annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival was held next to Pismo Pier on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this past weekend.
Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The 71st annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival was held next to Pismo Pier on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Seated at the end of a long table of clambake buckets is Louis Knabe of Santa Rosa. The buckets held little neck clams, sausage, heirloom potatoes, sweet corn and other local produce.
Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Dancing to ’80s music from The Molly Ringwald Project rock band are (from left) Marci Mora of Grover Beach, Cyndy Absmeier of Shell Beach, and Julie Walters of Los Osos. The women were celebrating Absmeier’s 50th birthday during the Pismo Beach Clam Festival.
Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The 71st annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival was held next to Pismo Pier on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

