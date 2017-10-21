Police identify body that washed ashore near Cayucos as missing kayaker

UPDATE, 7:20 p.m.: The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body that washed ashore as 57-year-old Rene Baltazar Monterrosa of Santa Maria. Monterrosa went missing Oct. 8 when he was kayaking near Cayucos.

---

The body of an adult man was found Saturday afternoon washed up on the beach north of Cayucos off Highway 1, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a 911 call at 1:45 p.m. Saturday about a body that had been discovered on the beach approximately 3 miles north of Cayucos.

Sheriff’s deputies, coroner investigators, detectives, Cal Fire and State Parks rangers responded to the location, where the body of an unidentified adult male was found.

The release said the body appeared to have been in the water for some time, and no foul play was immediately suspected. Investigators with the coroner’s office are in the process of trying to positively identify the body, the release said.

Next of kin will be notified before the identification of the body is released, and no further details were available Saturday evening.

Last Sunday, emergency rescue personnel searched the waters in the same area north of Cayucos after an empty kayak was reported floating offshore.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related.