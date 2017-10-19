More Videos

    Highway 101 was shut down in the Gaviota area on Thursday, October 19, 2017, because of a vegetation fire sparked by a car accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Local

Fire closes Hwy. 101 lanes in both directions near Gaviota tunnel

By Tom Bolton

Noozhawk.com

October 19, 2017 4:16 PM

Update, 5:30 p.m.:

As of 4:45 p.m., one lane in each direction on Highway 101 had been reopened, but motorists were being urged to use caution in the area because of ongoing firefighting activities.

Original story:

Highway 101 was shut down in the Gaviota area Thursday afternoon due to a vegetation fire that was sparked by a vehicle accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes just shortly after 3 p.m. just south of the Gaviota tunnel.

Santa Barbara County fire crews were on scene and were being assisted by water-dropping helicopters.

Southbound traffic was diverted at Highway 1 while northbound motorists were stopped at Mariposa Reina, the CHP said.

The initial estimate for the blaze was about an acre, mainly in the center divider, according to emergency radio traffic.

As of 3:50 p.m., forward progress of the flames reportedly had been stopped.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at tbolton@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

