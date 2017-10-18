Star Cal Poly baseball player pulled to safety after crash near campus

A star Cal Poly baseball player was mildly injured Wednesday in a two-car crash that shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.

Alex McKenna, a first-team all-Big West Conference outfielder considered a top prospect for the 2018 MLB Draft, said he was just going home from school and was stopped at the light on Highland Drive. When it turned green, he started to move.

Cal Poly outfielder Alex McKenna is considered a top prospect in the 2018 MLB draft. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

“I looked to the right and didn’t see the guy flying at me,” McKenna said. The other car slammed into his front end.

McKenna said that a few bystanders rushed over to his truck and got him out.

“I walked out with just a cut on my head,” he said. “That was the only thing that happened. It could have been way worse.”

McKenna added that he wasn’t sure what happened to the other driver, but “prayers out to him. I hope he’s OK, too.”

“God was really looking down on me today,” McKenna wrote on Twitter. He added that the truck he was driving belonged to his great-grandfather, who gave it to him. “He was looking down on me today as well,” he wrote.

McKenna, a Canyon Country native, earned All-America honors as a freshman in 2016 and led the Mustangs in nearly every offensive category this spring. D1Baseball.com ranks McKenna as the No. 11 overall outfielder eligible for the 2018 draft.