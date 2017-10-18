Wounded veterans cycle through SLO County

More than 100 wounded veterans and supporters cycled through San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday during the UnitedHealthcare California Challenge.

The riders are covering 450 miles from San Francisco to Los Angeles this week. They left on Sunday and finish on Saturday.

Wednesday’s 56-mile route took them from San Simeon to Pismo Beach.

The California Challenge is a collaboration between UnitedHealthcare and Project Hero, a national nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in their daily lives.