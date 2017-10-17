Local

Car fire forces temporary Highway 101 closure near Nipomo

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

October 17, 2017 9:27 PM

Update, 9:55 p.m.

Southbound traffic on Highway 101 has reopened, according to California Highway Patrol

Update, 9:40 p.m.

Cal Fire reported the fire near Los Berros Road “is under control” and crews will be mopping up for the next hour.

Original story

A car fire on Highway 101 near Nipomo stopped traffic for an extended period Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

About 8:50 p.m., a car was reported to be on fire on the right-hand side of the road north of Los Berros Road. The car became fully engulfed in flames within 10 minutes, according to the CHP page.

Cal Fire reported about 9:10 p.m. that firefighters arrived on scene. Southbound traffic came to a stop between Arroyo Grande and Nipomo.

CHP expected to have a least one lane of traffic open about 9:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

