23 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Sept. 2

Pinedorado
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Live entertainment for three days. Cambria Pinedorado Fairgrounds. Cost varies. www.pinedorado.com.
Paso Robles Classic Car Weekend
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Classic cars from before 1979. Golden State Classics Car Club. Downtown City Park, Paso Robles. Free. www.goldenstateclassics.org.
Piedras Blancas Light Station tours
9:45 a.m.
Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 15950 Cabrillo Highway, San Simeon. $5 to $10. 805-927-8574.
Morro Bay Art in the Park
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Arts and crafts show. City Park, Morro Bay. Free. 805-434-3306.
‘Prefix 927’
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Non-traditional, whimsical art. On display through Sept. 26. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.
California Sculpture Slam
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Contemporary sculptures by California artists. On display through Oct. 29. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Juror talk with Brigitte Micmacker
Noon
Talk and tour of California Sculpture Slam. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Brews & Bites Wingfest
Noon to 5 p.m.
Live music, craft beer and cider. Mission Plaza, Chorro and Higuera streets, San Luis Obispo. $20 to $50. 805-540-8040.
‘Hot Rods, Classics and Flowers’
Noon to 9 p.m.
With Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter. On display through Sept. 30. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
Saturday Live with Chris Beland
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Live at Laetitia
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music with Chet, Alex and Martie. Laetitia Winery, 453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-481-1772.
2017 Live @ Linn’s Summer Concert Series
2 to 5 p.m.
Outdoor concert. Linn’s Easy As Pie Café, 2451 Bridge St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-3040.
‘The All Night Strut’
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A musical revue featuring the music of the 1930s and 1940s. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20-$38. 805-786-2440.
‘The Karaoke Kid’
3 p.m.
‘The Karate Kid’ musical spoof. Alternates with “The Tavern.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
Meet the photographers
6 to 9 p.m.
Meet Dean Crawford Jr, and Deb Hofstetter of “Hot Rods, Classics and Flowers.” Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
Jstreet and The Leisurnaut
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Folk blues. Bristols Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-438-5855.
Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer
7 p.m.
Latin pop. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $45 to $105. 805-756-4849.
‘The Lottery’ and ‘Sorry, Wrong Number’
7 p.m.
Staged readings. Saint Peter’s By The Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.
‘The Tavern’
7 p.m.
Mysterious characters take shelter from a storm at a tavern. Alternates with “The Karaoke Kid.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
‘Twelfth Night’
8 p.m.
A romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $22.50 to $40.50. 805-686-1789.
Chicago
8 p.m.
Classic rock. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $45 to $95. 805-286-3680.
Blu and Exile
10 p.m.
Hip hop/rap. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-543-1843.
