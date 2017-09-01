The Cambria Garden Club marches in the parade during Pinedorado in 2014. The three-day event returns to Cambria this Labor Day weekend.
23 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Sept. 2

September 01, 2017

Pinedorado

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Live entertainment for three days. Cambria Pinedorado Fairgrounds. Cost varies. www.pinedorado.com.

Paso Robles Classic Car Weekend

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Classic cars from before 1979. Golden State Classics Car Club. Downtown City Park, Paso Robles. Free. www.goldenstateclassics.org.

Piedras Blancas Light Station tours

9:45 a.m.

Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 15950 Cabrillo Highway, San Simeon. $5 to $10. 805-927-8574.

Morro Bay Art in the Park

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Arts and crafts show. City Park, Morro Bay. Free. 805-434-3306.

‘Prefix 927’

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Non-traditional, whimsical art. On display through Sept. 26. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.

California Sculpture Slam

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contemporary sculptures by California artists. On display through Oct. 29. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

Juror talk with Brigitte Micmacker

Noon

Talk and tour of California Sculpture Slam. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

Brews & Bites Wingfest

Noon to 5 p.m.

Live music, craft beer and cider. Mission Plaza, Chorro and Higuera streets, San Luis Obispo. $20 to $50. 805-540-8040.

‘Hot Rods, Classics and Flowers’

Noon to 9 p.m.

With Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter. On display through Sept. 30. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.

Saturday Live with Chris Beland

1 to 4 p.m.

Live music. Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

Live at Laetitia

1 to 4 p.m.

Live music with Chet, Alex and Martie. Laetitia Winery, 453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-481-1772.

2017 Live @ Linn’s Summer Concert Series

2 to 5 p.m.

Outdoor concert. Linn’s Easy As Pie Café, 2451 Bridge St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-3040.

‘The All Night Strut’

2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A musical revue featuring the music of the 1930s and 1940s. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20-$38. 805-786-2440.

‘The Karaoke Kid’

3 p.m.

‘The Karate Kid’ musical spoof. Alternates with “The Tavern.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.

Meet the photographers

6 to 9 p.m.

Meet Dean Crawford Jr, and Deb Hofstetter of “Hot Rods, Classics and Flowers.” Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.

Jstreet and The Leisurnaut

6:30 to 9 p.m.

Folk blues. Bristols Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-438-5855.

Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer

7 p.m.

Latin pop. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $45 to $105. 805-756-4849.

‘The Lottery’ and ‘Sorry, Wrong Number’

7 p.m.

Staged readings. Saint Peter’s By The Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.

‘The Tavern’

7 p.m.

Mysterious characters take shelter from a storm at a tavern. Alternates with “The Karaoke Kid.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

‘Twelfth Night’

8 p.m.

A romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $22.50 to $40.50. 805-686-1789.

Chicago

8 p.m.

Classic rock. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $45 to $95. 805-286-3680.

Blu and Exile

10 p.m.

Hip hop/rap. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-543-1843.

