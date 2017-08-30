Meathead Movers collecting donations for Texas flood victims

San Luis Obispo-based Meathead Movers is collecting donations for victims of Tropical Storm Harvey in Southeast Texas, the company announced on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The company will send two trucks full of donations to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, which is serving as a mega-shelter for Harvey victims. Each truck can carry 20,000 pounds of donated goods. Donations will be collected from Wednesday through Sunday, and no donation is too small, the company said.

Here is a list of locations where you can drop off donations:

▪ 3600 South Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

▪ 4744 North El Capitan Ave., Fresno

▪ 1401 Maulhardt Ave., Oxnard

Here’s a list of items the shelter needs in new or unused condition, according to shelter officials:

▪ Baby items, such as baby formula, wipes, bottles, diapers, Graco Pack n’ Plays that babies can sleep in

▪ Sweatpants or warmups for men, women, children and infants

▪ Socks and underwear

▪ Toiletries and hygiene products