2 dead in Cuesta Grade crash; driver arrested for DUI

A crash on Highway 101 at the Cuesta Grade killed two people on Tuesday night.
Just before 11 p.m., a 19-year-old Fresno man was driving southbound on Highway 101 in a 2007 Toyota Scion at a high rate of speed with three other people in the car, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man, identified by authorities as Robert Dave Jones II, made an “unsafe turning movement” to the right and traveled up a steep embankment to the west of the southbound lanes, the CHP said. When the car came back down onto the road, both of the backseat passengers, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected and killed. They have not yet been identified.
Jones was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with major injuries, according to the CHP. Another passenger received minor injuries and was also taken to Sierra Vista.
Highway 101 was closed for about four hours while authorities investigated the crash, according to CHP Officer Jordan Richards.
Alcohol was involved in the crash, the CHP said, and authorities believe Jones was intoxicated while he was driving. He was arrested, Richards said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
