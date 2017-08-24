All California national parks will offer free entry Friday

Outdoor enthusiasts looking to get an early start on the weekend will have an exciting opportunity Friday.
All 124 national parks that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone in honor of the 101st birthday of the National Park Service.
The fee waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees and transportation entrance fee, according to the National Park Service website.
The California parks participating in the free day are:
- Cabrillo National Monument
- Death Valley National Park
- Joshua Tree National Park
- Lassen Volcanic National Park
- Lava Beds National Monument
- Muir Woods National Monument
- Pinnacles National Park
- San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park
- Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks
- Whiskeytown National Recreation Area
- Yosemite National Park
If you’re not able to get out to a park Friday, there are few more fee-free days coming up this year.
Sept. 30, National Public Lands Day, and Nov. 11-12, Veterans Day weekend, also will be free.
