Carrizo Plain spared by Trump administration

The Carrizo Plain National Monument is safe.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said Thursday he’s recommending that none of the 27 national monuments under review by the Trump administration be eliminated. But he declined to say whether portions of the monuments would be opened up to oil and gas drilling, mining, logging and other industries for which Trump has advocated.

Zinke told The Associated Press that he is recommending unspecified boundary adjustments for some monuments designated over the past four decades. None of the sites would revert to new ownership, he said, while public access for uses such as hunting, fishing or grazing would be maintained or restored.

There was no immediate comment from the White House.

Carrizo Plain was one of five monuments in California under review by the administration, more than any other state.

On Aug. 16, 134 businesses throughout San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Kern counties sent a letter to Zinke in support of Carrizo Plain. The monument is a big tourist draw, especially during wildflower season in the spring.

The recommendations cap an unprecedented four-month review based on a belief that the century-old Antiquities Act had been misused by past presidents to create oversized monuments that hinder energy development, grazing and other uses.

The review raised alarm among conservationists who said protections could be lost for areas that are home to ancient cliff dwellings, towering sequoia trees, deep canyons and ocean habitats. They've vowed to file lawsuits if Trump attempts any changes that would reduce the size of monuments or rescind their designations.

Zinke had previously announced that no changes would be made at six national monuments — in Montana, Colorado, Idaho, California, Arizona and Washington. He's also said that Bears Ears monument in Utah should be downsized.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.