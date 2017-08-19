Crews battling vegetation fire at South Vandenberg Air Force Base

Crews are responding to a vegetation fire at Vandenberg Air Force Base, according to emergency dispatch reports.
Personnel from Vandenberg Fire Department along with counterparts from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest were dispatched to the blaze near Spring Canyon Road on the base just after noon Saturday.
“A small fire on South Base started shortly after 12 p.m. today. At this time it does not pose a threat to any of the base populace or major infrastructure. Firefighting assets are on scene,” base officials posed on Facebook more than 90 minutes after crews began responding to the incident.
It was not immediately clear if it was one blaze or two, since firefighters initially were referring to both the Spring Fire and Falcon Fire.
Base officials said after 2 p.m. the Spring Fire had charred 3 acres.
However, emergency dispatch reports confirmed there were two fires, with the largest estimated at 5 to 7 acres.
The blaze reportedly was near Space Launch Complex-4, where Falcon rocket crews successfully conducted a static fire test Saturday of the booster’s first-stage motor, according to the company’s Twitter page.
Bulldozer and air attack crews also were deployed to help firefighters.
Air attack personnel were warned against dropping fire retardant near SLC-4 due to the active rocket at the site, according to emergency radio traffic.
Space Exploration Technologies has scheduled the Falcon rocket launch for Thursday morning to carry a satellite for Taiwan.
Vandenberg has more than 99,000 acres of property, making it the third largest Air Force base in the United States.
Check back for updates on this story.
